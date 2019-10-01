Aberdeen ordinance prohibits public access during night time hours to property near South Side Levee
Aberdeen, WA – The City of Aberdeen passed an ordinance prohibiting public access during night time hours to City owned property waterward of the South Side Levee.
The City said the closure of access was “for life safety, public safety, and public welfare reasons” and Aberdeen Fire Chief Tom Hubbard spoke on why it is an issue for their response.
The approximately 16 acres runs along SW Front Street and leads to the river from near the base of the Chehalis River Bridge to Schley Street at the start of the South Side Levee.
This includes tidelands.
The ordinance was previously a complete closure, but an amendment was passed after a 5 to 5 vote and a tie breaking vote by Mayor Erik Larson, that closed access only during night time hours.
After the amendment passed the ordinance was approved unanimously by the council.