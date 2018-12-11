Aberdeen Officer helps student off roof and with school work

An Aberdeen Police Officer helped a student down off the roof of Stevens Elementary and helped the child with school work as well.

The Aberdeen Police Department says that on Monday at about 12:30 p.m. they were sent to Stevens Elementary School for a student having some challenges in school.

They say that School Resource Officer Bob Green responded to the school and upon arrival, learned that the child had exited the school and climbed up on the roof.

Additional units and the Aberdeen Fire Department went to the school as well.

Aberdeen Officer Gary Sexton was one of the responding officers and with the assistance of the fire department, climbed up on the school’s roof.

Police say that Officer Sexton spent several minutes talking with the student and he learned that the child was having a number of challenges, one of which involved a certain subject matter in school.

The child agreed to have Officer Sexton help him with his school work.

Officer Sexton assisted the child off the roof and then spent several minutes with the child in a classroom on the subject of concern.

The child was eventually released to his guardian.

Aberdeen Police say that the School District is taking measures to prevent this from occurring again.

Aberdeen Police Chief Steve Shumate said “I appreciate the response by all involved, particularly Officer Sexton for taking the time to talk with this child during and after this event.”

The school also sent a letter home to parents regarding the issue.

We have a picture of that letter below.