Aberdeen/Montesano school districts prepare for re-openings
Rear view of elementary age boy waiting to get on school bus. His classmates are loading the bus in the background.
Local schools are preparing to reopen based on the newest standards within the area, and they are reaching out to families.
In a message from the Aberdeen School District, Superintendent Dr. Alicia Henderson said that they have been working working hard since Dec. 16 when the governor announced new metrics for bringing students back to school for in-person instruction.
“I am very grateful to everyone who took part in meetings over the break so that we can bring our students back as quickly and safely as possible.”
According to Henderson, the revised reopening plan for Aberdeen schools will be ready for School Board review at the next meeting on January 19.
PreK-3rd Grades will be offered the in-person option first, ideally by February 1.
The Superintendent says that students are not required to return when schools reopen and families may choose to remain in the distance learning model because core instruction will continue to be delivered via Canvas.
As plans solidify, a second survey opened this week for parents, students and staff. This survey is a follow-up to the October survey.
Henderson says “It’s very important that we know how many students will be returning when the in-person option is available.”
The Aberdeen parent survey is open until Wednesday, January 13. Parents can find the link here.
In Montesano, officials say that they are preparing for a return to school the week of Monday, February 1, 2021.
At that time, the district will be in starting in a hybrid model which includes two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote instruction.
Next week, students will be receiving information about their assigned cohort, schedule, and specific details about the reopening of school.
Parents and students are asked to watch their email for information and contact the HS Office with any questions at 360.249.4041.