Aberdeen man stabbed with nail

An Aberdeen man was was stabbed with a nail during a fight on Saturday.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that they responded to the alley at 2nd St. and F St. at 12:45 p.m., after the victim, a 26 year old Aberdeen man, asked nearby residents to call police.

The suspect had left the scene when police arrived moments later.

The Aberdeen Fire Department responded as well and transported the victim to Grays Harbor Community Hospital.

Police say that while officers were speaking with the victim, the suspect, a 48-year old Aberdeen man, walked to the Police Department, where he reported that he had been involved in an altercation and stabbed the victim in self-defense.

The suspect reported he had been receiving threats from the victim over a relationship matter.

At the alley, the verbal dispute escalated into a physical altercation, during which the suspect claimed he was struck by the victim.

Police say that as they were fighting, the suspect reportedly found a large nail on the ground and he stabbed the man with it.

The suspect willingly provided a statement about his involvement in the event.

The victim was interviewed at the hospital, but he was not cooperative with officers, according to police.

The victim then signed a waiver of prosecution related to the incident.

As of Monday morning, the matter is being referred to the Aberdeen City Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of charges on both individuals for either Assault 4th Degree or Disorderly Conduct.