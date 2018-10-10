Aberdeen man reported missing

An Aberdeen man is missing.

Family members of Andrew Aronson reported him missing to police after last hearing from the local man on Friday, October 4.

The Aberdeen Police Department said in a release that Andrew has “Autistic Characteristics” and it is unusual for him to leave and not contact his family.

They say that he was looking to borrow a vehicle to get to Portland. In a post being shared online, it says that he may have gone down to meet “a new friend” and that he has not logged into social media accounts and has no phone on him.

APD says that Andrew left the area with his kitten and limited clothing or money.

He is believed to be using a White 2005 Hyundai Elantra 4dr (similar to the car in the photo) with expired Washington License Plate “ AOH6178”.