Aberdeen man included in arrests of 21 online sexual predators

A Pierce County Net Nanny Operation brought 21 arrests of sexual predators, including an Aberdeen man.

A multi-day operation run by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), and several local law enforcement agencies dubbed “Operation Net Nanny,” was the 13th operation of its kind around the state with “a mission to proactively target those persons involved in child abuse and child exploitation via the internet.”

Included in the arrests was a 24 year old Aberdeen man.

In addition to the identified suspects, the Washington State Patrols says that four suspects have been recognized as having access to over 10 children at risk of being abused.

Follow-up investigations are currently underway to identify those children and arrange for the appropriate assistance for any abuse they may have been exposed to.

The Net Nanny operations began in August of 2015 by the Washington State Patrol (WSP). Since the original operation, there have been twelve additional operations throughout Washington State. The WSP Missing and Exploited Children Task Force spearheads the “Net Nanny” series, conducted throughout the State, and they say this has led to a total of 205 arrests and rescued over 30 identified child victims throughout the state.

“While the Internet is a powerful tool for our nation, criminals using it to target our communities’ necessitates a need for this type of proactive investigations by our law enforcement troopers and partners in order to combat these horrible crimes,” says WSP Chief John R. Batiste. “This operation is protecting our vulnerable children and making communities safer.”

Undercover Law enforcement officers communicated on the internet through various websites and mobile phone applications with people interested in having sex with children. The operation generated hundreds of responses. The would-be perpetrators who were arrested over the five day operation traveled to meet with undercover detectives posing as young girls and boys with the intent to engage in sexual activity with children as young as nine years old.

Primary crimes investigated are:

RCW 9A.44.073 – Rape of a child in the first degree – attempt

RCW 9A.44.076 – Rape of a child in the second degree – attempt

RCW 9.68A.100 – Commercial sexual abuse of a minor

RCW 9.68A.070 – Possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

RCW 9.68A.050 – Dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

RCW 9.68A.090 – Communication with a minor for immoral purposes

RCW 69.50.4015 – Involving a person under 18 in unlawful controlled substance transaction

RCW 69.50.406 – Distribution to persons under age 18

The names of the individuals arrested during the operation are:

David P. Gasvoda, 57, Port Orchard, WA

John D. Hester, 70, Shelton, WA

Joseph C. Beck, 65, Olympia, WA

Malik N. Williams, 22, Federal Way, WA

Carlos A. Valdez, 19, Joint Base Lewis McCord (JBLM) , WA

Arthur J. Pederson, 26, Puyallup, WA

Jason L. Bond, 51, Federal Way, WA

Andrew D. McKenzie, 27, Seattle, WA

Michael L. Wolfenberger, 24, Aberdeen, WA

Michael E. Moffitt, 22, Auburn, WA

Samir O. Payne, 24, Tacoma, WA

Timothy A. Cole, 29, Bremerton, WA

Reginaldo Morales Cardenas, 37, Auburn, WA

Junjie Gong, 24, Lakewood, WA

Steven D. Ferguson Jr., 19, Tacoma, WA

Sean M. Quigley, 34, Gresham, OR

John E. Perez, 29, Lakewood, WA

Mathew Fowler, 59, Puyallup, WA

Anwar M. Jeylani, 22, Seattle, WA

Patrick, A. Davis, Lynnwood, WA

Benjamin A. Stott, 24, Seattle, WA

The collaborative effort involving over 60 dedicated law enforcement officer, agents, and staff led to the success of this operation. Those agencies involved:

Washington State Patrol Missing and Exploited Children Task Force

U.S. Homeland Security Investigations

Federal Bureau of Investigations Seattle and Tacoma Field Offices

Naval Criminal Investigative Services

Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID)

Southeast Region Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State – ‘Intercept’ Unit

Bellingham Police Department

Bonney Lake Police Department

Centralia Police Department

Lakewood Police Department

Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office

US Marshall’s Service

Washington State Department of Corrections

Washington State Attorney General’s Office

Washington State Patrol High Tech Crime Unit

Washington State Patrol Criminal Investigation Division

Washington State Patrol Field Operation Bureau – District 1 and 2

Anyone with information related to the suspects listed, or information leading to the identity of victims potentially involved in these cases please contact: – Washington State Patrol, MECTF mectf@wsp.wa.gov.