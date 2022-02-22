Aberdeen man dies following van vs bridge collision

A 39-year old Aberdeen man died following an accident in Elma.
According to the Washington State Patrol. The Aberdeen man was in a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan being driven by a 15-year-old. That 15-year-old driver was also the one who reported the accident to authorities.
According to the report, the vehicle was carrying two adults and five people between the ages of 2 and 17.
The report states that the van was driving west on State Route 8 as it merges with State Route 12 near Elma around 1:45 am on Sunday morning. As the vehicle approached the bridge it veered to the left and struck the structure.
The 39-year-old was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. All other passengers were wearing their seatbelts and none of them reported injuries.
The vehicle was totaled.