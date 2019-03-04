Aberdeen man charges with DUI after rollover accident near Elma

An Aberdeen man driving under the influence drove into a light pole near Elma.

The Washington State Patrol released a report following an accident near Heise Road outside of Elma.

A 41-year-old Aberdeen man was driving west on State Route 8 around 8 pm when he went over the fog line. When he crossed the line in his 2003 Honda Odyssey minivan it struck a Department of Transportation light pole, rolled 3 or 4 times, and came to rest in the ditch.

The driver is reported to have been under the influence at the time. He was transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center for his injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

The man was charged with a DUI.