Aberdeen man arrested for burglary charges
The Aberdeen Police Department released information regarding a commercial burglary suspect and their arrest.
This arrest comes after Aberdeen Police Officers responded November 17 to a report of a burglary that occurred to a downtown business.
According to the report, responding officers were able to recover surveillance footage from the business and shared images of the suspect with officers in an attempt to identify the suspect.
An Aberdeen Police Lieutenant recognized the suspect and observed him walking on November 29, 2020.
Officers contacted the man and arrested him.
The suspect is a 31-year-old Aberdeen resident.
He was booked into the city of Aberdeen Jail on charges of Burglary Second Degree.