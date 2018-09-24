Aberdeen man arrested after firearms, suppressor, and explosive device found

An Aberdeen man was arrested after firearms, an illegal suppressor, and an explosive device was found in Central Park.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that on Friday they executed a search warrant in the 6400 block of Olympic Hwy in Central Park.

They say deputies and detectives were searching for evidence of a felon in possession of a firearm and the illegal manufacture of firearm suppressors.

The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force and the FBI assisted in serving the search warrant as the investigation started after receiving numerous citizen complaints of firearms being discharged in the area.

According to police, they recovered several firearms, an illegally manufactured suppressor, and they found a suspected explosive device.

The Washington State Patrol and FBI Joint Bomb Squad was called in to handle the safe removal of the explosive device.

Police say a 64 year old Aberdeen man was taken into custody for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and charges will be filed for Manufacturing a Firearm Suppressor and Possession of an Explosive Device.

They say the investigation will continue into the possible sales of illegal suppressors.