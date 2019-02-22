Aberdeen man among 22 “Operation Net Nanny” arrests

An Aberdeen man was among 22 arrests of what the Washington State Patrol is calling “dangerous sexual predators” who had targeted children in Thurston County.

A multi-day operation run by the state patrol and several partner agencies was dubbed “Operation Net Nanny” was is the 15th operation spearheaded by the WSP’s Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF).

59 year old Curtis Pouncy of Aberdeen was listed as a suspect in these operations.

Since the original operation in August 2015, the task force says that they have made a total of 246 arrests and rescued more than 30 children across the state.

MECTF’s primary mission is to proactively target those persons involved in child abuse and child exploitation via the internet.

WSP Chief John R. Batiste says, “While the internet is a powerful tool for our nation, criminals using it to target our communities’ necessitates a need for this type of proactive investigations by our law enforcement troopers and partners in order to combat these horrible crimes,”

“This operation is aimed at protecting our vulnerable children and making communities safer,” adds Chief Batiste.

From February 15, 2019 to February 20, 2019, undercover law enforcement officers used various websites on the internet and phone applications to communicate with people interested in having sex with children. The operation generated hundreds of responses. The would-be perpetrators who were arrested over the five day operation traveled to meet with the undercover detectives posing as underage girls and boys with the intent to engage in sexual activity with children as young as six-years-old.

Primary crimes investigated are:

RCW 9A.44.073 – Rape of a child in the first degree – attempt

RCW 9A.44.076 – Rape of a child in the second degree – attempt

RCW 9.68A.100 – Commercial sexual abuse of a minor

RCW 9.68A.070 – Possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

RCW 9.68A.050 – Dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

RCW 9.68A.090 – Communication with a minor for immoral purposes

The names of the individuals arrested during the operation are:

Michael A. Brazielle, 22, Lacey, Washington

Jesse D. Jones, 41, Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM), Washington

Juvenile, 17, Olympia, Washington

Daniel M. Kennedy, 27, Seattle, Washington

John D. Henderson, 38, Lacey, Washington

James E. Stillwell, 40, Tenino, Washington

Jason L. Koster, 25, Lacey, Washington

Regan F, Lane-Smith, 50, Tacoma, Washington

Robert L. Kelley, 52, Rochester, Washington

Greg E. Decker, 49, Graham, Washington

Charles A. Yates, 22, Olympia, Washington

Lamar A. Smith, 22, Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM), Washington

Jonas M. Davis, 34, Tacoma, Washington

Jeffrey A. LeClair, 34, Fife, Washington

Todd L. Schock, 20, Olympia, Washington

William John Tyler Smith, 22, Transient

Joshua A. Garcia, 21, Olympia, Washington

John R. Greenfield, 41, Shelton, Washington

Raymond M. Suarez, 46, Youngtown, Arizona

Curtis Pouncy, 59, Aberdeen, Washington

Jason P. D. Boozer, 35 , Lacey, Washington

Quenton Parker, 31, Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM), Washington

Anyone with information related to the suspects listed, or information leading to the identity of victims potentially involved in these cases please contact MECTF at mectf@wsp.wa.gov.

The effort involved more than 70 law enforcement officers, agents, and staff led to the success of this operation. Those agencies involved include:

Federal Bureau of Investigation’s South Sound Child Exploitation Task Force

Homeland Security Investigations

Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office

Lacey Police Department

Lakewood Police Department

Naval Criminal Investigative Service

Olympia Police Department

Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force

Tacoma Police Department

Thurston County Narcotics Task Force

Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office

Washington State Attorney General’s Office

Washington State Patrol High-Tech Crime Unit

Washington State Patrol Criminal Investigation Division

Washington State Patrol Field Operation Bureau

Washington State Patrol Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF)

MECTF is a state law enforcement agency governed by RCW 13.60.110, and not designated as a 501 (c)(3) charity. All proceeds go directly to MECTF and are used explicitly in the identification and safe recovery of exploited children, the investigation of those sexually exploiting children, and successful apprehension and prosecution thereof. Please consult with your tax professional or the Internal Revenue Service to determine if your donation is tax exempt. To donate and support MECTF, please visit: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/crime/mectf/

The funding for this operation was made possible due in part by support from the public as well as a generous donation from Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.). O.U.R. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) who shares the mission of law enforcement agencies to save children and see that child predators are arrested and prosecuted. O.U.R. is privileged and honored to partner with our nation’s law enforcement heroes in this important cause to combat the sexual exploitation of children in our nation’s communities.