Aberdeen looks to sell property intended for larger homeless camp
After the Aberdeen City Council voted unanimously to close the Temporary Alternative Shelter Location (TASL) on May 15, the city is now looking to sell land originally intended for a larger shelter location.
On their agenda for this week is a report from Public Works and the Community Development Director recommending that the City Council declare the Michigan Street property surplus and authorize the Mayor to market the property for sale.
The requested price for that property is $65,000, which covers the City’s cost of clearing and grading as well as the purchase price.
The report and recommendation states that while the council authorized the purchase of the property in August 2019 to operate a longer-term temporary shelter, efforts to seek additional funding have not been successful.
The council will vote on the recommendation, with no other plans for a city-run shelter location made public at this time.
