Aberdeen L&I offices closed; Montesano office to open in November

The Department of Labor & Industries are relocating their local offices from Aberdeen to Montesano, and they have closed the Aberdeen location as they prepare for the move.

Officials with L&I told KXRO that the move of the regional office from Aberdeen to Montesano is currently scheduled to take place in November.

While L&I closed the Aberdeen office last Thursday, this Wednesday would have been the first day since the closure that the office would have been open.

L&I has had an office in our area for more than 20 years, and the agency says that the move to Montesano will provide greater access for those needing services.

The new office will open in November at 338 W. Pioneer near Fleet Park.

Customers can continue receiving agency services by:

Reaching the Grays Harbor County office by phone at (360) 533-8200

Visiting the Tumwater office , 7273 Linderson Way S.E., 360-902-5799, [email protected] (remember to include your email address)

Going online to www.Lni.wa.gov

The new office is said to provide a range of services and convenience for customers, including:

Opening five days a week, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Proximity to other government offices

Easier access through Grays Harbor Transit. There’s a stop in front of the office, located on Route 40.

The move is also said to save significant money in lease costs and relocate the office at a site more accessible to the public, and more centrally located in the regional community.