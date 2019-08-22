Aberdeen job fair will feature numerous full-time opportunities; Rep. Kilmer will speak at event
Aberdeen, WA – Representative Derek Kilmer will be on hand to host a job fair and workforce development roundtable in Aberdeen.
In a release from Rep. Kilmer, the job fair on Monday, August 26th is in partnership with Washington WorkSource and Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council.
The event will kick off at 11:00 am with opening remarks from Cheryl Fambles of Pac-Mountain, followed by remarks from Rep. Kilmer.
Following his remarks, Rep. Kilmer will host a roundtable discussion on workforce development featuring stakeholders from across the region including the Quinault Indian Nation, Port of Grays Harbor, Grays Harbor College, WA Employment Security, and Pacific Mountain Workforce Development.
WorkSource says that the event will be held at their offices in Aberdeen at 414 W Wishkah S, Suite 2D and is open to the public.
Positions open during the event are listed as with the Quinault Beach Resort & Casino, Quinault Indian Nation, Overstock.com, Summit Pacific Medical Center, and Sierra Pacific Industries. Rep. Kilmer states that Ocean Gold Seafood and others are expected to attend as well.
More information on the potential job opportunities will be available at the event.
Anyone attending to look for a job is encouraged to bring a resume and dress for success.