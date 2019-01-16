Aberdeen house fire claims two pets

A fire at a house in Aberdeen last night claimed two pets.

The Aberdeen Fire Department tells KXRO that at about 5:30 p.m. they were dispatched for a report of an elderly man yelling that his house was on fire in the 900 block of E 1st St. in Aberdeen.

An elderly man was found by a police officer in front of a residence and he stated that he heard a “crackling” sound and that there was smoke inside.

Aberdeen Fire says smoke began to come out of the front door and then conditions quickly worsened when the fire self-vented out of a bedroom window down the side of the house.

Firefighters performed an interior fire attack which brought the blaze under control in about 15 minutes.

The majority of fire damage was limited to one bedroom, however the entire residence sustained smoke and water damage.

Initial damage estimates to the structure are $40,000.

Three occupants of the home were displaced and the Red Cross was requested to assist.

Aberdeen Fire says there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians, but two pets were lost in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.