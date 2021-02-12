Aberdeen hospitality businesses eligible for $90,000 in grants
Some Aberdeen businesses are eligible for up to $6,000 in grant funding from the city.
Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. is now accepting applications for the City of Aberdeen Small Hospitality Business Grant of up to $6,000 each for eligible City of Aberdeen businesses with up to 10 employees.
The city has partnered with GGHI for this distribution.
“Greater Grays Harbor, Inc is proud to partner with the City of Aberdeen to assist their effort to provide economic relief to the hard-hit hospitality industry,” said Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. CEO, Lynnette Buffington. “The nearly over-night change in opening standards severely impacted our local hospitality industry. Economic relief for our business community remains a high need and we are grateful the City of Aberdeen is finding a way to provide such support.”
Grant money can be used to assist with a variety of expenses related to the impact from COVID-19.
A pool of $90,000 is available to hospitality industry businesses defined as lodging, food, beverage, events, tourism, and transportation.
Funding for the program is from the City of Aberdeen General Fund. Entities that have received relief funding from other sources to include the City of Aberdeen are eligible to apply.
Eligible businesses must have been under the same ownership since January 1, 2020, located in the city of Aberdeen with a current business license, and have a permanent storefront with walk-in facilities.
Non-profit organizations are not eligible for this grant.
The grant is open for applications and awards will be given on a rolling basis with priority review for applications received through February 19th.
To learn more and apply, visit the Greater Grays Harbor, Inc COVID-19 Resource page found at www.graysharbor.org or apply directly at www.surveymonkey.com/r/AberdeenRelief.
-From Application-
Grant Awards
- The City of Aberdeen Small Hospitality Business Grants will not exceed $6,000 per awardee.
Eligible Expenses – You will be asked to affirm the documented expenses meet the following requirements.
- The expense is connected to the COVID-19 emergency.
- The expense is “necessary” to continue business operations.
Eligible Businesses
- Have been under the same ownership since January 1, 2020
- Located in the hospitality industry as defined as being in the subsectors to include lodging, food and beverage, events, tourism and transportation.
- Be located in the City of Aberdeen with a current business license.
- Have a permanent, physical storefront with walk-in facilities.
- For-profit.
To be eligible a business must meet the following standards.
- Your businesses UBI is required. This is a nine digit number that begins with a #6. All applicants that make more than $12,000 annually must have a UBI Number. You can look up your UBI at this site.
- Your Business Labor & Industry (L&I) account must be current. You can verify your status here.
- Eligible businesses must not be debarred by the federal government and are eligible to received federal contracts. For more information visit this site.
- You must have a current business license with the City of Aberdeen.
Application Overview & Requirements
-
- A completed application for the City of Aberdeen Small Hospitality Business Grant is required to be considered for grant funding.
- Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis with priority review for applications received by end of business February 19th, 2021.
- The applying organization will self–attest that the business would not be requesting assistance with expenses if they had not been impacted COVID-19.
- The applying organization will self-attest that the liabilities occurred between November 20, 2020 and February 28, 2021.
- Applicants will be required to submit the following;
- A completed business W-9. A blank W-9 form can be found here.
- Applicants should regularly check their email starting February 16th to ensure they do not miss any necessary communications regarding the grant process.