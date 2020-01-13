Aberdeen High School under “modified lockdown”
The Aberdeen School District is alerting parents and residents that the Aberdeen High School is in a modified lockdown as of 9:20 a.m. today, Jan. 13, for the purpose of conducting a Drug Free Schools activity.
“Modified Lockdown” means that classes continue as normal but all students remain in the classrooms.
No students are permitted in hallways during the modified lockdown, which will conclude at the end of the class period when the bell rings.
The superintendent has requested a canine sweep of the school and is working in cooperation with law enforcement to conduct this search.
“We want our students to know we care about their health and their safety,” Superintendent Alicia Henderson said. “An emphasis on making healthy choices should also include enforcement of a drug-free environment.”
Additional information will be provided later today.