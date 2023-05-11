Aberdeen High School goes under lockdown

The Aberdeen School District shared that the high school went under a modified lockdown on Thursday before being lifted.

According to the district, the Aberdeen Police Department stepped up patrols in the neighborhood around the school following a report to the emergency call center that there was an individual seen nearby with a rifle.

The district tells KXRO that APD Commander Steve Timmons said multiple call centers and high schools in the state received the same message from the same number, “so we do not believe it is a credible threat, but we are taking precautions.”

Aberdeen High School was placed under the modified lockdown out of precaution.

Superintendent Jeffrey Thake said the District “appreciates the swift response and safety precautions from the Aberdeen Police Department.”

The South Bend, Ilwaco, and Shelton school districts also went under lockdown, seemingly for similar reports.

Reports indicate that this was a coordinated swatting report.