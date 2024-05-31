Aberdeen graduate turned Navy Chaplain highlighted by U.S. Navy

The U.S. Navy recently highlighted an Aberdeen native in their blog, telling the naval story of Lt. Samantha Hatch.

According to their post, Lt. Hatch, a native of Aberdeen, Washington, recently completed training at Naval Chaplaincy School to serve as a chaplain.

Hatch graduated from Weatherwax High School in 2005 and from Azusa Pacific University in 2020.

Hatch joined the Navy six years ago.

“My family has served in the military, in one way or another, since the Revolutionary War,” said Hatch. “I wanted to continue that tradition. I also love my country and I am honored to be called to serve it.”

The blog states that Hatch said that the skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Aberdeen.

“The greatest lesson I learned from my hometown is how impactful a community is,” said Hatch.

According to the agency, more than 800 Navy chaplains from more than 100 faith groups, including Christian, Jewish, Muslim, and Buddhist, serve in the Navy Chaplain Corps.

After seven weeks of training at Naval Chaplaincy School and Center at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, the chaplains set on their mission to provide support and guidance to sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen at sea and on the shore.

“What I love most about my job is that I have the distinct privilege of caring for military service members and their families,” said Hatch.

Chaplains and religious program specialists (RP) play a critical role in helping the Department of the Navy achieve and maintain a ready force through the delivery of professional religious ministry and compassionate pastoral care. Chaplains and RPs are embedded within commands operating at sea and ashore to ensure 24/7 availability. They provide a source of comfort and refuge that enables service members and their families to practice and grow in their faith and to face personal and professional challenges.

“Navy chaplains encourage their shipmates to connect to the ultimate good and to a community that shares their convictions about what or who that good is,” said Varsogea. “Navy chaplains help people find the value, the meaning, and the purpose of their lives. Navy chaplains support people in their willingness to serve and sacrifice for the greater good.”

The Navy adds that Hatch has opportunities to achieve several accomplishments during military service.

“My proudest accomplishment in the Navy is being a safe place where sailors and their families can seek spiritual and emotional care,” said Hatch.

Hatch takes pride in serving America through military service.

“Serving in the Navy means everything to me,” added Hatch. “It gives me the opportunity to serve my country and others. I am proud of serving my country as a military spouse for 19 years, and now as a military member.”