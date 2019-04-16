Aberdeen Fire to be at Stafford Creek for exercise

The Aberdeen Fire Department will be responding to Stafford Creek Corrections Center this week, but it is only a drill.

The Washington State Department of Corrections released a schedule for an exercise to be held this week at the location just outside the city.

According to the release, the “Joint Exercise of Critical Incident Command System” will take place on Wednesday, April 17, from 9 am to 3 pm.

They say that the joint exercise will have SCCC staff and the Aberdeen fire Department testing the facility’s critical incident command system and is designed “to integrate first responders and work as a unified command to resolve a presented scenario”.

The community will not be impacted by the exercise.