Aberdeen establishes committee to look at joining AFD and HFD
Aberdeen, WA – The Aberdeen City Council established their Ad Hoc Committee that will look at joining the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Fire Departments.
Council President Tawni Andrews explained that the committee is being created prior to January 1st because there are duties that they must act on before the new year arrives.
The Cities of Aberdeen and Hoquiam funded a Feasibility Study conducted by Emergency Service Consulting, Inc. for a consolidation of services between the two cities.
The results of that Feasibility Study were presented at a joint special council workshop on October 1, 2019.
A public presentation also followed on October 2, 2019.
Both the Hoquiam and Aberdeen Ad Hoc Committees have been created in order to jointly discuss the Feasibility Study and consolidation of the two fire departments.
For Aberdeen, the committee consists of Twani Andrews, Pete Schave, Dee Anne Shaw, and Karen Rowe.