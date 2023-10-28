Aberdeen edges Shelton; Bulldogs and Cruisers post shutouts

Aberdeen 26, Shelton 19

The Aberdeen Bobcats scored 26 second half points to defeat the Shelton Highclimbers 26-19 and clinch the number-3 seed in next week’s crossover playoffs.

Trailing 6-0 at the half, Aberdeen would tie the game early in the third quarter when quarterback Grady Springer brook loose for a 36-yard touchdown run. After holding the Highclimbers on their next drive, Aberdeen would take their first lead at 12-6 on Micah Schroeder’s 4-yard run.

In the fourth quarter, Aberdeen would extend their lead to two scores when Schroeder hit Marcus Hale for a 35-yard score. Shelton’s Gabe Conklin would answer with a 3-yard run to narrow the Bobcat advantage to 18-12 with 8:52 left in the game.

Needing a long drive or a score to steal back the momentum, the Cats got the latter from their leading rusher as senior Aiden Watkins broke free for a 32-yard touchdown run to give Aberdeen a seemingly safe 26-12 lead with 6:34 to play. But facing elimination, Shelton answered immediately when AJ Wier returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown. But Aberdeen was able to run off the final 6:17 to claim the victory, 26-19.

The win moves Aberdeen to 6-3 (4-3) and secures the third seed in the crossover playoffs. Ironically, after playing in tiebreakers for the last two seasons, the Bobcats will have to wait for the results of a Monday evening tie breaker between Ridgefield, Washougal and Hudson’s Bay that will determine the number-two, three and four seeds out of the Greater Saint Helens League. Aberdeen will travel to the number-two seed to play for a state playoff berth.

Montesano 49, Elma 0

Montesano earned its fifth straight shutout, intercepting four passes to ground the Elma passing attack, in route to 49-0 win at Davis Field on Friday night.

The Bulldogs scored on their first offensive drive, as Terek Gunter took a shovel pass up the middle for a seven-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead. Four plays later, the Bulldogs were in the endzone again as Mason Rasmussen intercepted a deflected pass from Carter Studer and raced 30-yards for the score.

Elma’s defense briefly kept the game from getting out of hand as the Eagles forced a Gabe Bodwell fumble early in the second quarter and held Montesano on a fourth down play deep in Eagles territory. However, the home team was unable to take advantage of their play, turning the ball over twice near midfield on a Studer fumble and a Carter Crites interception.

From there on, it was all Montesano.

Gabe Bodwell and Bode Poler would both find the endzone in the second quarter to stake the visitors to a 28-0 halftime lead. In the third quarter, Gunter would tour the left side for a 17-yard score and Rasmussen would grab a seven-yard pass from Tyson Perry to take a 43-0 lead and start the running clock midway through the period. Poler would score his second touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard reception and Rasmussen would secure the shutout with a last second interception at the goal line.

Montesano’s win was a true team effort with several players contributing to the victory. Bodwell added onto his thousand-yard senior season with 75 yards rushing, Gunter would finish with 57 yards from scrimmage, and Poler would total 54 yards rushing and 29 yards receiving. Perry produced one of his most efficient games of the year, completing nine of 11 passes for 135 yards and three scores, while Rasmussen hauled in four passes for 59 yards. On the defensive side of the ball, Rasmussen claimed two picks, while Crites and Gabe Pyhala each intercepted a pass and Peyton Damasiewicz tallied two of the Bulldogs three sacks.

Kale Reeves and Colt Landstrom played strong defensive games for Elma, who were held to 86 yards of total offense.

Montesano moves to 9-0 (4-0) on the season and will host Stevenson in the crossover playoffs. Elma falls to 4-5 (1-3), and will take on Trico champion LaCenter, with the winner advancing to state.

Eatonville 40, Hoquiam 0

Eatonville jumped to a 30-0 halftime lead and cruised to an emotion filled 40-0 shutout of the Hoquiam Grizzlies at Olympic Stadium.

Playing less than a week after the death of teammate Jason Naro, the Cruisers arrived at Olympic Stadium to find Naro’s number 33 marking that yard line on both sides of the field. When an Eatonville field goal gave the Cruisers a 33-0 lead, the game was stopped as both teams observed a moment of silence.

The Cruisers advance to the crossover round and will host Castle Rock. Hoquiam’s season comes to an end with a final record of 1-8.