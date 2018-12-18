Aberdeen Drug Task Force arrest leads to conviction

A 57-year-old Aberdeen woman has been convicted of multiple drug charges following from an investigation by the Drug Task Force.

The investigation began in August of this year and a 57 year old Aberdeen woman with an extensive criminal record was arrested on September 5.

The Aberdeen Police Department says that the woman was only arrested after after multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine occurred in the 800 block of West Cushing Street and a search warrant was served at the home.

The search warrant was led by Grays Harbor Drug Task Force Detectives and they were assisted by the Aberdeen Police Department.

After a two day trial, the jury convicted the defendant of three counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Use of a Building For Drug Purposes. Both of these charges are felonies.

Because the crimes occurred within 1,000 feet of a school bus stop, special enhancements applied.

The defendant was sentenced in Grays Harbor County Superior Court to 120 months in prison.