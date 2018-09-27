Aberdeen Council votes down raises for all but one position proposed

The Aberdeen City Council approved an amended report at last night’s meeting that raised the salary of a position that is currently unfilled and denied an appointment to fill another position.

At the meeting a report was brought forward that would have increased the salary of the City Administrator, Corporation Counsel, HR Technician, Community Development Director, Finance Director, Parks and Recreation Director, Public Works Director, and Human Resources Director.

The city stated that “currently these positions range 15-30% below market which has resulted in extensive turnover in recent years.”

The recommendation requested was to adjust the ranges so the impacted positions would lag the market by only 10%.

Currently the City Administrator and Finance Director positions are unfilled.

The council voted to amend the report to give the unfilled Finance Director position a 5% percent raise and leave the rest of the position salaries the same.

Councilwoman Dee Anne Shaw expressed that she would like more time to look at the issue.

Aberdeen Mayor Erik Larson spoke after the meeting about the council’s decision.

The council also rejected an appointment of current finance employee Tawny Olsen to the position of Assistant Finance Director which is also a vacant position at this time.

Olsen was cited for currently doing the work of that position and filling in as much as possible for the open Finance Director position as well and Mayor Larson spoke about that rejection.

The amended report for the Finance Director Position salary was approved with an 8 to 3 vote and the appointment of Olsen was voted down with a voice vote.