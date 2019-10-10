Aberdeen Council votes down permit for new homeless shelter at 421 S. Michigan Street
Aberdeen, WA – The proposal for the City of Aberdeen to approve a Temporary Use Permit for the purpose of operating an alternative shelter location at 421 S. Michigan St. was voted down last night.
At their Wednesday night meeting, the Aberdeen City Council voted down the one year permit by a vote of 10-1.
There was a standing room only crowd at the meeting and the public hearing on the issue went for over an hour and 20 minutes with most of the speakers opposing the measure.
Multiple council members also spoke out against the report, citing problems with the location, funding, and timing as well as others for their decision.
Councilwoman Karen Rowe was the lone vote in favor of the permit and she said that while its not perfect they need to make progress.
Before the permit was voted down, the council approved an extension of the current tent location at City Hall that will last until March 15th.