Aberdeen Council discusses funds for local events and projects

The Aberdeen City Council discussed the recommendations from the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee last night and voted to send them back with a proposed change.

At their Wednesday meeting, the council voted on the report from the committee that allocates funds raised by the 2019 Lodging Tax.

The committee recommended to fund 12 requests that totaled $75,000.

The Council voted to send the recommendations back however, due to a change that Councilman Tim Alstrom brought forward.

Mayor Erik Larson said his office agreed with that proposal.

Aberdeen receives funds every time someone uses local lodging through room taxes.

These “hotel/motel” funds are utilized for local projects to boost tourism and bring more visitors into the area for overnight stays.

The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee recommendations can be found below.

Updated to reflect the planned closure of the GGHI Visitor’s Center at the end of the year.