Aberdeen Council continues process for River City regulations

The Aberdeen City Council continued working through their ordinance process for the River City Camp.

At their meeting Wednesday night the council passed the second of three readings on two ordinances that affect the residents of the camp.

One of the ordinances was in regards to the city laws on camping on public property and the other was the regulations at the River City location.

An amendment was made to the rules that people who live at the River City camp must comply with.

The amendment was proposed by Councilman Tim Alstrom.

Section 3 Paragraph 8 which was deleted stated “Weapons are not allowed on the property”.

Mayor Erik Larson further discussed the change.

The amendment and then the second reading was passed.

The third reading and final passage of both ordinances will be on the agenda for their next council meeting on February 13.