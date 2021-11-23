Aberdeen Cold Weather Shelter open now

Aberdeen, WA – The Aberdeen Cold Weather Shelter is now open.
The Shelter is located at 100 South K St in Aberdeen with the entrance on the corner of Market and K st.
The City of Aberdeen says they expect the Shelter will remain at this location for the rest of the cold weather season.
They say that through collaborative, community-wide effort, a shelter for community residents unable to access other shelter options is available during this year’s cold weather season.
It will operate through March 31, 2022, providing overnight shelter between 7 pm and 7 am daily.
Shelter access is not contingent on sobriety, and participation in services of any kind is voluntary.
It will serve adults 18 and over as space and staff capacity allows and rules will be limited and focus on safety for guests and staff.
The shelter will adhere to COVID-19 precautions, including mandatory masks and social distancing.
Partners who identify vulnerable residents who may be in need of shelter may escort or refer them to the Shelter between the hours of 7 pm and 5 am.
Interested volunteers should contact Lauren Garrett at [email protected] or call (360) 660-4925. Donations of non-perishable foods, hygiene items, socks, coffee supplies, or bottled water may be dropped off at 100 K St. during hours of operation or call (480)-399-6462 to Coordinate Drop-Off.
Contact: Lauren Garrett 480-399-6462 , [email protected]