Aberdeen City Councilmember included in possible PDC fines; for second time

The Washington Public Disclosure Commission will hold a Brief Enforcement Hearing this week to look at violations of state political reporting laws.

This will include a discussion related to an Aberdeen City Councilmember.

The PDC says that on Thursday, September 1, starting at 1pm, they will look at a slate of public officials and cases involving annual financial reporting.

The day will feature cases involving officials throughout the state, including the local official.

The case of Aberdeen City Councilmember Melvin Taylor is included in the portion of the agenda regarding officials with a prior violation of failing to file their F-1 report prior to the hearing, as required in RCW 42.17A.700

A case for failure to report from 2021 for Taylor saw a $500 civil penalty, with $200 suspended, according to PDC case records.

Those prior violation cases are anticipated to be heard starting at 2pm.

The brief enforcement hearing is used to adjudicate cases when the charges are relatively minor and the facts are not in dispute. The maximum penalty that may be assessed is $1,000.

If found to have violated state law, Taylor could see a $500 fine.

COVID 19 update: Commission member(s) and staff will join the meeting remotely.

September 1, 2022 1:00pm

Public Disclosure Commission

711 Capitol Way, Room 206

Olympia, Washington 98504

Note that this agenda is subject to change.

Please check the PDC website for the current version.

The Commission may deliberate in closed session on any enforcement matter on this agenda, or any matters listed in RCW 42.30.140.