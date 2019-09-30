Aberdeen City Council Special Meeting tonight will not feature temporary permit discussion
Aberdeen, WA – The Aberdeen City Council will be holding a Special Meeting tonight.
Following their canceled meeting on September 25 that turned into an informal meeting with a crowd that had gathered in front of City Hall, the City of Aberdeen will be holding a Special Meeting tonight to discuss some items from that agenda.
The agenda for the meeting was posted to the City of Aberdeen website prior to the meeting, unlike the prior meeting, which led to its cancellation.
While discussion on the temporary use permit for a longer-term homeless encampment at 421 S. Michigan Street will not be on the agenda at this meeting, the City did share information on the document that a Public Hearing for the permit will be held during the October 9 Regular City Council meeting.
On the agenda is the Third Reading and adoption of an Ordinance prohibiting public access to City-owned property waterward of the South Side Levee “for life safety, public safety, and public welfare reasons”.
The approximately 16 acres runs along SW Front Street and leads to the river from near the base of the Chehalis River Bridge to Schley Street at the start of the South Side Levee. This includes tidelands.
Further items include a Report from Public Works and the Parks Director recommending that the City Council authorize the Mayor to sign the contract with Rognlin’s Inc. to demolish the former Armory Building that burned in a fire in June 2018, destroying the Aberdeen Museum, Coastal Community Action Program. and the senior center.
During the demolition, the City of Aberdeen is requesting 2 items be salvaged by the team. This includes a Newel Post from a stairwell and a decorative arch above a window in the front of the building.
The city will also be discussing a contract to study using the former Boeing building beneath the Chehalis River Bridge to possibly be used as a future museum location.