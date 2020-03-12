Aberdeen City Council approves move of TASL pending outside funding
Aberdeen, WA – The Temporary Alternative Shelter Location or TASL will continue pending funding from sources outside the City of Aberdeen.
Last night at the Aberdeen City Council meeting, two reports were adopted regarding the future of the homeless camp that resides outside of city hall.
The first report from the city’s Ad Hoc Committee on Homeless recommended the extension of the TASL pending funding that has been requested from partner agencies, through May 15, 2020 with an additional $45,000 in expenses.
The report stated that if the requested funding is not made available, all TASL operations would cease and the homeless camp at city hall would be closed down on May 15, 2020.
The second report from the committee recommended that if the requested funding does become available, then the TASL would be moved to the 421 Michigan Street property that was purchased by the City of Aberdeen.
Councilwoman Tawni Andrews explained why that location has come up again.
The TASL relocation to the Michigan Street property would require a temporary use permit to be approved by the council in the future and could only be authorized for up to one year.
The council approved the relocation that depends on outside funding on an 8-2 vote with Frank Gordon and John Maki voting no.