Aberdeen Bobcats named to All-Conference team; JaBron Brooks to First Team

The 2A Evergreen Football All-Conference Players list includes a number of Aberdeen Bobcats.

Aberdeen Junior JaBron Brooks saw the highest accolades, being listed on First Team Offense and Defense as a lineman.

Brooks was the only Aberdeen player on the First Team.

On Second Team , Aidan Walker was named among Running Backs, Marcus Hale at Tight End, Trey Anderson as Linebacker, Paul Baltazar listed at Defensive Lineman, and Kale Goings listed among Defensive Backs.

6 other Bobcat players were listed among the Honorable Mentions.

WF West and Tumwater, the league leaders, saw the highest percentage of players among the listings.

The Bobcats rank fifth in the Evergreen League with their 3-5 district record.

Most Valuable Player: Daniel Matagi-WF West 12

Offensive MVP: Gavin Fugate-WF West 12

Defensive MVP: Jeremy Hafoka-Tumwater 12

Coaching Staff of the Year: WF West

First Team Offense

Offensive Lineman:

William Buzzard-WF West 12

Owen Gillespie-Rochester 12

Logan West-Shelton 12

Landon Roy-Tumwater 10

JaBron Brooks- Aberdeen 11

Landon Hirte-WF West 12

Quarterback:

Mason Goos-Shelton 12

Running Back:

Carlos Matheny-Tumwater 12

Brad Eleton-Shelton 12

Johnnie Stallings-Black Hills 12

Tight End:

Max Mboob-Rochester 12

Brad Tiller-Shelton 12

Wide Receivers

Gage Brumfield-WF West 10

Gabe Menefee-Shelton 11

Evan Stajduhar-WF West 12

Kicker

Cody Pennington-WF West 12

Punter

Brenden Keizer-Shelton 12

First Team Defense

Defensive Lineman

William Buzzard-WF West 12

Alex Hatch-Tumwater 11

JaBron Brooks-Aberdeen 11

Blaze Andrews- Shelton 12

Andrew Penland-WF West 11

Linebacker

Blake Ely-WF West 12

Beckett Wall-Tumwater 10

Evan Stajduhar- WF West 12

Hunter Leth- Shelton 10

Defensive Back

Gavin Fugate-WF West 12

Brad Eleton-Shelton 12

Gage Brumfield-WF West 10

Tanner Parkinson-Black Hills 12

Luke Reid-Tumwater-12

Second Team Offense

Offensive Lineman

Carlos Vallejo-Centralia 10

Orian Haury Jr-Tumwater 11

Hank Spray-Black Hills 12

Ian Wilsbach-Shelton 12

Andrew Penland-WF West 11

Jaden Nichols-Rochester 11

Quarterback

Alex Overbay-Tumwater 12

Running Back

Logan Cole-Tumwater 11

Aidan Watkins-Aberdeen 11

Tucker Land-WF West 10

Tight End

Jake Dillon- Tumwater 10

Marcus Hale-Aberdeen 10

Wide Receivers

David Malroy-Tumwater 10

Maddox Hodge-Black Hills 11

Dante Trikoff-Shelton 12

Second Team Defense

Defensive Lineman

Jerome Gouley-Shelton 11

Paul Baltazar-Aberdeen 11

Jadin Allen-Tumwater 12

Malijah Tucker-Tumwater 10

Linebacker

Keagan Rongen-Black Hills 12

Palmer Watt-Rochester 11

Declan McDonald-WF West 11

Cash Short-Tumwater-10

Trey Anderson-Aberdeen-12

Defensive Back

Maddox Hodge-Black Hills 11

Brady Baird-Rochester 12

Jayden Fuller-Shelton 11

Cody Pennington- WF West 12

Cristo Parriott- WF West 12

Kale Goings-Aberdeen 12

Honorable Mention

Aberdeen:

Mason Sorensen OL

Nathaniel Wright OL

Trey Anderson RB

Jeremy Sawyer RB

Nolan Cook, LB

Aidan Watkins DB

Black Hills:

Jaxsen Beck, So. – QB

Braiden Bond, Sr. – WR/DB

Jack Ellison, Jr. – LB

Travis Carson, Jr. – LB

Gavin Gordon, Jr. – LB

Bronson Campbell, Sr. – DB

Rochester:

Ashton Rodriguez 12 DB

Carson Rotter 10 DB

Kai Robbins 12 LB

Tate Quarnstrom 11 RB

Asher Neff 11 OL

Centralia:

Cobain Kennedy WR,12

Cobain Kennedy DB, 12

Willie Stinkeoway DL, 12

Gabe Seymour LB 12

Tumwater:

Tyler Criss Jr DB 11

Blake Hereford LB 9

Xavier Ickert P 11 (2nd Team)

Lukas Stuart-Tumwater K 12 (2nd Team)

Brad Tilson -Tumwater OL

Lolomana’ia Hafoka-Tumwater OL 12

WF West:

Cameron Amoroso WR 12

Cody Pennington WR 12

Cristo Parriott WR 12

Ben LeBoeuf LB 12

Tucker Land LB 10

Shelton:

Carter Whitney LB 12

Anthony Sanchelli OL 11

Cam Huisingh DB 11