Aberdeen approves LTAC funding
By KXRO News
Nov 29, 2018 @ 9:56 AM

Local events and projects had funding approved at last night’s Aberdeen City Council Meeting.

The council approved the updated funding recommendations from the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.

Some of the funding includes $8,000 for Greater Grays Harbor, $8,000 for 98520 Music, $8,000 for City of Aberdeen Beautification, $7,000 for Our Aberdeen Art Promotion, and $7,000 for the Farmer’s Market.

During the meeting Councilwoman Dee Anne Shaw explained why she was voting for the recommendations.

Councilwoman Karen Rowe was the lone no vote.

Every event or project that applied received at least some LTAC funding.

The Committee recommended the following amounts for the 2019 funds: Greater Grays Harbor Inc. $8,000; Winterfest $4,500; Summerfest – $3,000; Our Aberdeen Art Promotion $7,000; Founders Day Parade $3,000, Friends of the Museum, $3,000; Midnight Cruizers Car Show $2,500; USPA Powerlifting $5,000; GH Seaport $3,000; ART Walk $3,000; Concerts in the Park $4,000; Farmer’s Market – $7,000; 98520 Music – $8,000; City Traffic Control $0; and the City of Aberdeen Beautification, $8,000.

The total recommended for funding was $75,000.

