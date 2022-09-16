Aberdeen announces Ruth Clemens as choice for City Administrator

The City of Aberdeen has announced that Ruth Clemens was selected to serve as City Administrator, the first in the City’s history.

Clemens was chosen out of applicants following an extensive search process and interviews.

The City tells KXRO that Clemens comes into the role with over 15 years of government experience, currently serving as Administrative Services Manager for Thurston Public Utility District (Thurston PUD) where she manages several programs including Human Resources, Communications, Facilities Management, Emergency Management, Records Management, and Public Records.

Prior to joining Thurston PUD, she worked for the Department of Corrections and the Department of Revenue where she served in various roles.

Mayor Schave stated, “I’m very excited for her to get started here. As the first City Administrator, her job will be challenging at times, but after meeting her I have full confidence she will be up to the task.”

Clemens’ first day on the job is expected to be Monday, October 3, although her appointment is contingent on approval from the City Council during the regular council meeting on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

The discussion of adding a City Administrator has been ongoing for a number of years within the city.

As City Administrator, Clemens would serve as the Chief Operating Officer of the City and provide “leadership and organizational direction” for all City departments, based on policies and ordinances put forward by the City Council, as well as oversee daily operations and all department heads.

Clemens is a graduate of Raymond High School and holds a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University. She is currently enrolled in the University of South Dakota’s Executive Master of Public Administration program and will complete her studies next summer.