Aberdeen and Hoquiam police work together in car chase

Three Oregonians were arrested following a vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning that involved teamwork by the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Police Departments.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Saturday morning just before 3:00 a.m., officers were sent to the 100 block S. Maple St. for an in-progress vehicle prowl.

The victim reported an earlier prowl and was monitoring his lot through a camera system when he saw the suspects pull back into his business in a 1998 Dodge Durango, and the suspects began siphoning gas from various fleet vehicles.

As an officer pulled into the lot, the suspects fled in the Durango without turning their lights on.

Two officers immediately gave chase with lights and sirens, as the suspects drove west on the Port Industrial Road into Hoquiam onto Bay Ave.

Hoquiam Police joined the pursuit as the Durango continued west into downtown Hoquiam.

Police say that the man driving stopped at the intersection of Emerson and O St. and he and another man jumped out and ran on foot.

Hoquiam police chased the men on foot and an Aberdeen officer was able to get into the Durango that was still in gear and idling down the roadway.

A 32-year old Milwaukie, OR woman remained in the vehicle, and she was taken into custody without incident.

The two others, a 41-year old Bend, OR man and a 44-year old Madras, OR man, were taken into custody as well.

Police say that they learned that the Durango was reported stolen in Clark County.

The Bend man was booked into Grays Harbor County Jail for felony charges of Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and drug charges after being cited and released on the Aberdeen Municipal Court charges of Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer, Vehicle Prowling, Criminal Trespass, and Theft 3rd.

Police say both passengers were cooperative with officers once apprehended.The Madras man was booked and released for Obstructing, Vehicle Prowling, Criminal Trespass, and Theft 3rd and the Milwaukie woman was booked and released for Vehicle Prowling, Criminal Trespass, and Theft 3rd.