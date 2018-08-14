Aberdeen and Hoquiam looking at consolidating fire departments

The consolidation of fire departments in Aberdeen and Hoquiam will be getting a closer look.

Last night at the Hoquiam City Council Meeting they received a letter from the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Firefighter Union Presidents in support of a feasibility study to look at consolidating the departments.

Hoquiam Mayor Jasmine Dickhoff said she met with Aberdeen Mayor Eric Larson and Aberdeen Fire Chief Tom Hubbard to talk about the idea.

 

With Hoquiam Fire Chief Paul Dean retiring, Dickhoff said Hubbard would be a good leader as they look into the issue.

 

The letter from the unions to both cities says that they hope to see this venture seriously considered.

