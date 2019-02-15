Aberdeen among the highest divorce rates in the U.S.

A new report ranks Aberdeen as having one of the highest divorce rates in the country.

In the study from DatingNews.com, it looks at the 20 towns with the highest divorce rates in America.

The website says that divorce rates are dropping nationwide, which they allude to the fact that millennials are waiting to get married and have less chance of divorce.

They say that currently, married couples have a 39% chance of divorcing, which is down from about 50% in the 1980s, yet many areas have significantly higher divorce rates than the rest of the country.

Aberdeen ranked 14th on the list, with a 16.1% divorce rate. They cite data from the U.S. Census Bureau that shows only 47.3% of adults in Aberdeen are married. The report looks to economic activity locally as a catalyst that may reduce this number in the future.

They featured 20 towns with populations between 10,000 and 70,000 that have the highest divorce rates in the U.S..

The town with the highest rate is Brookings, OR with a 20% divorce rate.

The website used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s marital status reports for micropolitan areas as well as used information from a number of sources to build their list.