Aberdeen adding Ocean Shores employee as new City Engineer

The City of Aberdeen has found a new City Engineer, and they found them locally.
The Aberdeen City Council voted to approve salary adjustments to their personnel policy on Wednesday to adjust for the hiring of a new City Engineer.
In September it was announced that former engineer Kris Koski was leaving his role at the city to take a position at the Port of Grays Harbor.
Public Works Director Rick Sangder announced that they had found a replacement for the engineer role in current Ocean Shores Public Works Director Nick Bird.
According to Bird’s LinkedIn profile, he has served as Ocean Shores Public Works Director since 2014. Previously he sat as the Director of Public Works for the City of McCleary from 2010-2013, Civil Engineer for Gray & Osborne, Inc. from 2004-1010, and Transportation Engineer with the Washington State Department of Transportation prior.
Bird has accepted the position, according to Sangder.