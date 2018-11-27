Abandoned shopping carts targeted in Aberdeen ordinance

An ordinance under consideration in the City of Aberdeen would consider shopping carts taken off their original property as a public nuisance and against the law.

At their upcoming meeting, the Aberdeen City Council will consider an ordinance that would update the current municipal code to directly target shopping carts that have been taken off premise and left on public property.

According to the ordinance, “abandoned shopping carts have become a nuisance throughout the city” and it would become unlawful for any person “to cause or permit” any shopping cart to become abandoned on any sidewalk, street or other public area, other than the original business property.

Carts that have been permitted by the owner to leave their property for other reasons may not be cited.

The change would amend Nuisance Code and apply to all businesses that provide the carts and would consider any that are abandoned as a “potential hazard to the health and safety of the public”.

If approved, carts left on city owned property, or in a right-of-way such as a sidewalk, would potentially be impounded by staff and held until the owner collects them or they are disposed of by the city.

If the owners of the abandoned carts do not retrieve them within 10 days, they are subject to fees up to $30.00 per cart as well as a possible additional $70.00 disposal fee for each instance. Any carts that do not have owner identification on them will be disposed of immediately

The ordinance will be up for consideration Wednesday evening.