A trail at Lake Sylvia is closed during business hours
Montesano, WA – A trail at Lake Sylvia State Park is closed to the public during business hours for a project to be completed.
Washington State Parks says that the trail by the dam will be closed daily for maintenance.
They say that it will be closed between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
The closure started Wednesday.
Washington State Parks ask the public to please avoid this area during these hours to allow park staff to complete project work.
Lake Sylvia has 5 miles of hiking trails.