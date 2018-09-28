A project at Ocean City State Park will cause some disruption

New bathrooms are coming to Ocean City State Park.

Washington State Parks said in a statement that they are “excited to announce” the construction of new restrooms in loops 1 and 4 beginning this October.

The construction is estimated to take four to six months and they say it will significantly affect the availability of the site.

Impacts include;

Loop 1 – Closed to camping and all vehicle/pedestrian traffic. Trailer dump will remain open.

Loop 2 – Closed for the season as scheduled.

Loop 3 – Sites 71 – 115 open for camping during the off-season on a first-come, first-served basis only. Sites 116 – 130 closed for season as scheduled.

Loop 4 – Open for camping as scheduled. Restroom and overflow parking closed for construction.

Expect noisier than normal conditions due to construction and equipment/vehicles.

Call park directly for first-come, first-served site availability, (360) 289-3553.

