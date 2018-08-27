A deer in the road is being blamed for Amanda Park accident

A deer in the road sent a truck into a ditch and two men to the hospital.

Early Sunday morning a 43 year old Amanda Park man was driving south on Highway 101 when he says a deer in the road caused him to swerve. When he did, it sent his 2008 Nissan Titan across the northbound lanes and into the ditch.

Both the driver and a 19 year old Amanda Park man in the passenger seat were both wearing their seatbelts, but both were transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital with injuries. The truck was totaled at the scene.

The Washington State Patrol says that the passenger was charged with Minor in Possession after the accident, and the driver was charged with Negligent Driving 1st. At the time of the report it was not known if the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.