A deer and a reckless driver cause Pacific County accidents

Pacific County, WA – Accidents in Pacific County over the holiday weekend left 3 people injured.

In the first accident on Highway 101 over the Memorial Day weekend happened outside Ilwaco when a deer ran into the road.

According to the Washington State Patrol, 2 people were heading south on 101 in a 1999 Dodge van when a deer ran onto the roadway. When they stopped for the animal, a Garibaldi, OR man in a 2018 Toyota 4Runner struck the back of their vehicle.

The driver of the van was injured, but not transported from the scene, while his passenger, a 60 year old Ilwaco woman, was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital with injuries.

The Oregon man was cited for following too close.

In another accident outside Long Beach, reckless driving and drugs or alcohol contributed.

In a report, it is believed that a 43 year old Vancouver man was driving a 2004 Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed. He was being followed by another driver in a Black Pickup. When the Mustang slowed down, he was struck from behind by the truck before it fled the scene.

The Mustang driver was taken to the hospital for his injuries, as well as charges with DUI, Reckless Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, and Providing False Statements.