A COVID-19 vaccine is coming; masking and distancing is still needed, according to officials
While news of some potential providers making headway for a COVID-19 vaccine has been recently released, the Department of Health that there are still hurdles before they will be available to all residents.
In an update, the Washington State Department of Health says that they continue to make progress with their COVID-19 vaccine distribution planning efforts.
The department announced that they are hopeful that a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19 will be available before the end of the year.
While there was encouraging news this week from one manufacturer, they say it is important to remember no vaccine is approved for use in the United States yet.
Officials state that many vaccine candidates are in clinical trials and must still apply for an Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration and many details about a vaccine won’t be known until that happens.
In their release, DOH says that estimates on the amount of doses the state will receive have varied.
“We do not have new information from the federal government about our allocation or timing for receiving vaccine. We also do not have information on how often we will continue to get additional doses.”
Officials say that regardless of when the vaccine comes out, people will need to keep wearing masks and social distancing there won’t be a lot of supply of vaccine at first, and also, we still don’t know how long protection from the vaccine will last.
“There will be a day when we can move away from those other precautions, but we aren’t there yet.”
From Department of Health:
Vaccine safety
We know that safety is a big priority for the people of Washington. The department has spent the last month engaging with many communities and groups impacted by COVID-19, and we heard some questions and concerns about the safety of the vaccine.
We want to give people the highest confidence that they are getting clear and accurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccines are held to very high safety standards, and the COVID-19 vaccine will be no different. In addition to the safety studies done before its emergency use authorization, any approved vaccine will continue to be monitored for safety concerns.
All existing safety monitoring systems will be in place for COVID-19 vaccines.
We don’t know yet how long the vaccine protection will last. In addition to safety, that’s another reason the federal government will continue to monitor the vaccine after it’s released – so we know how long it is effective.
“While we wait for a vaccine to be ready, we continue to identify and enroll provider sites and solidify plans for how to provide vaccine to groups who are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.”
To see Washington’s interim plan that addresses who might get the vaccine in what phases, go to www.covidvaccineWA.org.
The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection.