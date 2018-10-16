A burn pile in East County spread into a wildfire

A burn pile in East County got out of control and spread into a hillside.

Grays Harbor Fire District 5 tells KXRO that yesterday at about 11:15am they responded to the end of Bush Creek Road outside of Elma for a wildfire.

They say the fire was started by a burn pile that the landowner had been tending but got out of control.

District 5 says the the fire started to go up a nearby hillside which made it more difficult to put out.

The fire was about ¾ of an acre in size.

Along with Fire District 5, Elma Fire, Fire District 1, and Fire District 12 all responded to assist.

The fire was under control an hour and 15 minutes after they were dispatched.

Grays Harbor Fire District 5 wants to remind the public that even though there is not a county wide burn ban in place, dry weather conditions and wind can take a simple burn pile and make it a large wildfire quickly.