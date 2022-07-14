“988” launches to reach National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Starting this weekend, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will be easier to reach.
As of July 16, the lifeline will be able to be reached by dialing 988 from phones.
Starting on Saturday, residents can call, text, or chat 988 to be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL).
You can dial 988 if you are having:
You can also dial 988 if you are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.
These calls are confidential, free, and available 24/7/365.
The Washington Health Care Authority says that the change began in 2020 when Congress designated the new 988 dialing code to be operated through the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
In Washington, legislators passed HB 1477 (E2SHB 1477), the Crisis Call Center Hubs and Crisis Services Act, to enhance and expand behavioral health crisis response and suicide prevention services for all people in Washington. This bill established the Crisis Response improvement Strategy (CRIS) committee, which will develop recommendations to support implementation of the work in the bill.
988 calls go directly to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline member centers.
The ten-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will remain active.
Services will be available in Spanish, along with interpretation services in over 250 languages. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, and TTY users: Use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-273-8255.
988 will not replace any crisis call centers in Washington state. It is an addition to the state’s network of crisis center providers. The current NSPL number, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), will remain active along with 988.