911 services return, but some issues remain

After a nationwide CenturyLink outage that impacted 911 services locally, services have been returned but could go down at times.
CenturyLink said they their engineers identified the problem that left customers across the country without internet service and expected to restore it within hours.
Locally, the issues still remain.
The company said Thursday night the problem involved a “network element” that was affecting services but didn’t provide details.
The outages reported Thursday afternoon stretched from New York to California and even knocked out 911 emergency call services in parts of western Washington state.
Most of the trouble appeared to be in the West.
Verizon says it had service interruptions in in some areas of the country because of issues with CenturyLink, which Verizon said helps handle wireless network data traffic for several providers.
Neither company indicated how many customers were affected.
Pacific County 911 reported that all 911 lines and business line services were fully restored as of 3:30am this morning after suffering issues for a large portion of Thursday.
Pacific County says that they have ran testing to validate that all lines are functioning properly.
Anwyere in Washington that residents live, they should not make test calls to 911 on their own as this will impact call volumes and possibly divert more serious calls from being received.
Work continues on the local 911 networks and intermittent issues may occur.
If you are unable to reach 911, contact your local police or non-emergency line, or if you are in Pacific County you are able to text 911.
Grays Harbor
- 24 Hour Non-Emergency: 360-533-8765
- Aberdeen Police Department: 360-533-3180
- Cosmopolis Police Department: (360) 532-9237
- Hoquiam Police Department: 360-532-0892
- Elma Police Department: 360-482-3131
- McCleary Police Department: 360-495-3107
- Montesano Police Department: 360-249-1031
- Ocean Shores Police Department: (360) 289-3331
- Westport Police: (360) 268-9197
- Quinault Nation Police Department: (360) 276-4422
- Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office: 360-249-3711
Pacific County
- 24 Hour Non-Emergency: (360)875-9397 or (360)642-9397
- Ilwaco Police Department: (360) 642-3145
- Long Beach Police Department: (360) 642-3416
- Raymond Police Department: (360) 875-9397
- Shoalwater Bay Police Department: (360)875-9397
- South Bend Police Department: 360-875-5444