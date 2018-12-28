911 services return, but some issues remain

After a nationwide CenturyLink outage that impacted 911 services locally, services have been returned but could go down at times.

CenturyLink said they their engineers identified the problem that left customers across the country without internet service and expected to restore it within hours.

Locally, the issues still remain.



The company said Thursday night the problem involved a “network element” that was affecting services but didn’t provide details.

The outages reported Thursday afternoon stretched from New York to California and even knocked out 911 emergency call services in parts of western Washington state.

Most of the trouble appeared to be in the West.

Verizon says it had service interruptions in in some areas of the country because of issues with CenturyLink, which Verizon said helps handle wireless network data traffic for several providers.

Neither company indicated how many customers were affected.

Pacific County 911 reported that all 911 lines and business line services were fully restored as of 3:30am this morning after suffering issues for a large portion of Thursday.

Pacific County says that they have ran testing to validate that all lines are functioning properly.

Anwyere in Washington that residents live, they should not make test calls to 911 on their own as this will impact call volumes and possibly divert more serious calls from being received.

Work continues on the local 911 networks and intermittent issues may occur.

If you are unable to reach 911, contact your local police or non-emergency line, or if you are in Pacific County you are able to text 911.

Grays Harbor

24 Hour Non-Emergency: 360-533-8765

Aberdeen Police Department: 360-533-3180

Cosmopolis Police Department: (360) 532-9237

Hoquiam Police Department: 360-532-0892

Elma Police Department: 360-482-3131

McCleary Police Department: 360-495-3107

Montesano Police Department: 360-249-1031

Ocean Shores Police Department: (360) 289-3331

Westport Police: (360) 268-9197

Quinault Nation Police Department: (360) 276-4422

Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office: 360-249-3711

Pacific County