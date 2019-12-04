90-day moratorium placed on conditional use permits for nightly rentals in Grays Harbor
Montesano, WA – A 90-day moratorium has been placed on conditional use permits for nightly rentals in Grays Harbor.
At their Tuesday meeting, the Grays Harbor County Commissioners passed an ordinance that placed the moratorium on the acceptance of any new conditional use permits for nightly rentals in unincorporated Grays Harbor County.
Commissioner Randy Ross said after the meeting that it was originally proposed for six months.
According to the commissioners, changing laws regarding rentals have brought the need to look at local rentals through companies such as AirBnB and VRBO which have created the need for new regulations for this housing market.
The moratorium takes effect immediately, but does not impact current rentals.