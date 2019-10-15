70 year old Aberdeen man transported to hospital after his bike collides with pickup
Aberdeen, WA – A 70 year old Aberdeen man was transported to the hospital after his mountain bike collided with a pickup truck.
The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that just after 1:15 p.m. yesterday, Aberdeen Police and Fire were dispatched to the report as a “child on a bicycle struck by a car”.
They say that when officers arrived on the scene, the 70 year old man was still lying on the roadway south of the intersection of Simpson Ave. and Jeffries St.
His bicycle nearby had a bent front wheel.
According to police, the 51 year old Aberdeen woman who was driving the 1997 Ford F-150 explained that she never saw the bicycle before the collision.
Police say she reported she had stopped at the southbound stop sign on Jeffries and waited for traffic to clear.
As she crossed Simpson the bicyclist struck the driver’s side of the pickup at the left front wheel, and the rider went to the ground.
The report says the bicyclist had been riding west against traffic on the south shoulder of Simpson Ave.
The left lane of Simpson Ave. was blocked until just after 1:45 p.m. while the Aberdeen Fire Department prepared the rider for transport to Grays Harbor Community Hospital.
The collision is still under investigation.