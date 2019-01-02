7 lb., 7 oz. Mathanual is the first local baby of 2019

The first Grays Harbor baby of 2019 arrived 9 minutes into the new year.

Grays Harbor Community Hospital sent a release announcing the birth of 7 lbs., 7 oz. and 20 inch Mathanual Anthony Joseph Fruchella at 12:09 am on January 1st, 2019.

Mathanual was born to to Bonnie and William Robert Fruchella, and joined by older sister Neveah Ray Trinity Fruchella.

The Family Birth Center at Grays Harbor Community Hospital tells KXRO that they delivered over 420 babies in 2018.

Dr. Riley and Highland Pediatrics provided the family with $150 in items for the first baby of the year.

For more information on how the Family Birth Center can assist you in welcoming your child please visit www.ghcares.org.